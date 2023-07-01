Louisville 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 season win total set for the Louisville Cardinals, eight, predicts a strong showing this season is expected.
Looking to place a futures bet on Louisville's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Louisville Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|8
|-110
|-110
|52.4%
Bet on Louisville's win total this season now with BetMGM!
Cardinals' 2022 Performance
- Louisville ranked 49th in total offense this year (406.1 yards per game), but it thrived on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 24th-best in FBS with 406.1 yards allowed per game.
- Louisville owned the 101st-ranked offense last season in terms of passing yards (205.1 passing yards per game), and it was more effective on defense, ranking 23rd-best with only 197.1 passing yards allowed per game.
- Louisville went 5-1 at home last year, but won just two games away from home.
- When favorites, the Cards went 5-2. As underdogs, they were 3-3.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Louisville's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Malik Cunningham
|QB
|1,562 YDS (62.4%) / 8 TD / 5 INT
565 RUSH YDS / 12 RUSH TD / 43.5 RUSH YPG
|Jawhar Jordan
|RB
|815 YDS / 4 TD / 62.7 YPG / 5.7 YPC
|Tyler Hudson
|WR
|69 REC / 1,034 YDS / 2 TD / 79.5 YPG
|Tiyon Evans
|RB
|525 YDS / 6 TD / 40.4 YPG / 6.3 YPC
|Yasir Abdullah
|LB
|50 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 9.5 SACK / 2 INT
|Monty Montgomery
|LB
|57 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK / 2 INT
|MoMo Sanogo
|LB
|68 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK
|YaYa Diaby
|DL
|30 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 8.0 SACK
Cardinals' Strength of Schedule
- The Cardinals are facing the 104th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).
- In terms of difficulty, using its ACC opponents' combined win total last season, Louisville will be facing the 92nd-ranked conference schedule this year.
- Louisville's schedule has five games against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 (zero against teams with nine or more victories and three against squads that collected less than four wins).
Louisville 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ Georgia Tech
|September 1
|-
|-
|2
|Murray State
|September 7
|-
|-
|3
|@ Indiana
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Boston College
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ NC State
|September 29
|-
|-
|6
|Notre Dame
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|@ Pittsburgh
|October 14
|-
|-
|9
|Duke
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|Virginia Tech
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Virginia
|November 9
|-
|-
|12
|@ Miami (FL)
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Kentucky
|November 25
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.