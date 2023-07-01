Markus Bailey is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Cincinnati Bengals kick off their season in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Markus Bailey Injury Status

Bailey is currently not on the injured list.

Markus Bailey 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 13 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Markus Bailey 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Steelers 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 8 @Browns 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 Panthers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 15 @Buccaneers 0.0 1.0 1 0 0

