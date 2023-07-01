Mitchell Wilcox is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Cincinnati Bengals match up with the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Mitchell Wilcox Injury Status

Wilcox is currently not on the injured list.

Mitchell Wilcox 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 18 TAR, 17 REC, 139 YDS, 1 TD

Mitchell Wilcox Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 19.90 358 63 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 6.64 507 107 2023 ADP - 551 88

Other Bengals Players

Mitchell Wilcox 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Cowboys 1 1 3 0 Week 3 @Jets 1 1 9 0 Week 4 Dolphins 1 1 18 0 Week 7 Falcons 2 2 14 0 Week 8 @Browns 1 1 3 0 Week 13 Chiefs 1 1 13 0 Week 14 Browns 2 1 10 0 Week 15 @Buccaneers 3 3 34 1 Week 16 @Patriots 6 6 35 0 Divisional @Bills 2 1 9 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 2 1 10 0

