The Morehead State Eagles will open their 2023 college football schedule against West Virginia State University on August 31 -- keep scrolling for more.

Morehead State 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel West Virginia State University August 31 | 6:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Mercer September 9 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ St. Thomas (MN) September 23 | 2:00 PM ET - Tommies All-Access Drake September 30 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Dayton October 7 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Valparaiso October 14 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN3 @ Tarleton State October 21 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ San Diego October 28 | 5:00 PM ET - WCC Network Butler November 4 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Davidson November 11 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Presbyterian November 18 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+

