Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers is +25000 to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- scroll down for more stats and info on Turner.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Myles Turner DPOY Odds

DPOY Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

Think Myles Turner will win Defensive Player of the Year? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Myles Turner 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 24 Points 16.5 397 Rebounds 7.6 182 Assists 1.2 28 Steals 0.6 14 Blocks 2.0 48 FG% 50.4% 143-for-284 3P% 33.3% 32-for-96

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Myles Turner's Next Game

Matchup: Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies

Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSE, BSIN

BSSE, BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.