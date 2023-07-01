New Zealand is +500 to finish first in Group A of the 2023 Women's World Cup (and +6500 to win the tournament).

New Zealand: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +6500 14 2 Odds to Win Group A +500 14 3

New Zealand: Last World Cup Performance

New Zealand's run at the 2019 World Cup ended at the group stage, with zero points in three games.

New Zealand: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff Norway July 20 3:00 AM ET - - Philippines July 25 1:30 AM ET - - Switzerland July 30 3:00 AM ET - -

New Zealand Roster

Name Age Number Club Michaela Foster 24 5 - Elizabeth Anton 24 19 Perth Glory FC (Australia) C.J. Bott 28 4 Leicester City WFC (England) Ali Riley 35 7 Angel City FC (United States) Katie Bowen 29 14 - Rebekah Stott 30 13 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Claudia Bunge 23 3 Melbourne Victory (Australia) Victoria Esson 32 21 Rangers LFC (Scotland) Erin Nayler 31 1 IFK Norrkoping (Sweden) Anna Leat 22 23 Aston Villa WFC (England) Milly Clegg 17 22 - Annalie Longo 32 10 - Hannah Wilkinson 31 17 Melbourne City FC (Australia) Indiah Paige Riley 21 20 - Betsy Hassett 32 12 Stjarnan (Iceland) Olivia Chance 29 11 Celtic LFC (Scotland) Gabi Rennie 22 9 Arizona State University (United States) Daisy Cleverley 26 8 Koge Nord FC (Denmark) Paige Satchell 25 15 - Grace Jale 24 18 - Jacqui Hand 24 16 Aland United (Finland) Ria Percival 33 2 Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England) Malia Steinmetz 24 6 -

