Saturday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Reds (44-38) versus the San Diego Padres (37-45) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Reds. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on July 1.

The Padres will look to Michael Wacha (7-2) versus the Reds and Brandon Williamson (1-1).

Reds vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Reds 6, Padres 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Cincinnati and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have been underdogs in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (49.2%) in those contests.

This year, Cincinnati has won 12 of 26 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 7 in baseball, scoring five runs per game (409 total runs).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.97 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Reds Schedule