Michael Wacha gets the nod for the San Diego Padres on Saturday at Great American Ball Park against Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is set for 1:40 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

Reds vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 85 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Cincinnati is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

The Reds rank ninth in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 409 total runs this season.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .335 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Reds rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.97 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined 1.459 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will hand the ball to Brandon Williamson (1-1) for his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in two innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Williamson has five starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Braves L 7-6 Home Levi Stoudt Charlie Morton 6/26/2023 Orioles L 10-3 Away Brandon Williamson Cole Irvin 6/27/2023 Orioles W 3-1 Away Andrew Abbott Tyler Wells 6/28/2023 Orioles W 11-7 Away Luke Weaver Kyle Gibson 6/30/2023 Padres W 7-5 Home Graham Ashcraft Seth Lugo 7/1/2023 Padres - Home Brandon Williamson Michael Wacha 7/2/2023 Padres - Home Andrew Abbott Yu Darvish 7/3/2023 Nationals - Away Luke Weaver Jake Irvin 7/4/2023 Nationals - Away Luke Weaver Patrick Corbin 7/5/2023 Nationals - Away Graham Ashcraft Josiah Gray 7/6/2023 Nationals - Away Brandon Williamson MacKenzie Gore

