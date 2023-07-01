You can see player prop bet odds for Juan Soto, Spencer Steer and others on the San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds ahead of their matchup at 1:40 PM ET on Saturday at Great American Ball Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Reds vs. Padres Game Info

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Steer Stats

Steer has recorded 82 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .283/.374/.497 so far this year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jun. 30 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 at Orioles Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 26 3-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Braves Jun. 25 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 1

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 32 walks and 41 RBI (80 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .256/.344/.406 slash line on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jun. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 28 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 25 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, Jonathan India or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Michael Wacha Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Wacha Stats

The Padres' Michael Wacha (7-2) will make his 15th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Wacha has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Wacha Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Jun. 19 6.0 4 2 2 0 2 vs. Guardians Jun. 14 6.2 4 0 0 5 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 7 6.0 2 0 0 7 1 vs. Cubs Jun. 2 4.2 3 2 2 8 5 at Yankees May. 27 7.0 5 2 2 4 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brandon Williamson's player props with BetMGM.

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Soto Stats

Soto has 20 doubles, 14 home runs, 75 walks and 42 RBI (77 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashed .274/.426/.495 on the year.

Soto will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, four walks and two RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 30 3-for-5 0 0 1 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 25 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto or other Padres players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.