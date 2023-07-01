Samson Ebukam: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Samson Ebukam's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Indianapolis Colts against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.
Samson Ebukam Injury Status
Ebukam is currently not on the injured list.
Samson Ebukam 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|36 Tackles (7.0 for loss), 5.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.
Samson Ebukam 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Bears
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Broncos
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|2.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Panthers
|0.5
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|0.0
|2.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|0.0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Seahawks
|1.0
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|Week 16
|Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Cardinals
|0.5
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Divisional
|Cowboys
|1.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Championship Game
|@Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
