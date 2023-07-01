Samson Ebukam's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Indianapolis Colts against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Samson Ebukam Injury Status

Ebukam is currently not on the injured list.

Samson Ebukam 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 36 Tackles (7.0 for loss), 5.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Samson Ebukam 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bears 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 2 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 3 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 Rams 2.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 5 @Panthers 0.5 1.0 3 0 0 Week 6 @Falcons 0.0 2.0 9 0 0 Week 7 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 8 @Rams 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 15 @Seahawks 1.0 1.0 1 0 1 Week 16 Commanders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 Cardinals 0.5 0.0 1 0 0 Divisional Cowboys 1.0 0.0 2 0 0 Championship Game @Eagles 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

