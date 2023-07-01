Shaquille Leonard is set to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Indianapolis Colts match up with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Shaquille Leonard Injury Status

Leonard is currently not on the injured list.

Shaquille Leonard 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 11 Tackles (0 for loss), 0 Sacks, 1 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Shaquille Leonard 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 4 Titans 0 0 2 0 0 Week 8 Commanders 0 0 4 1 1 Week 9 @Patriots 0 0 5 0 0

