Shaquille Leonard: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Shaquille Leonard is set to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Indianapolis Colts match up with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Shaquille Leonard Injury Status
Leonard is currently not on the injured list.
Shaquille Leonard 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|11 Tackles (0 for loss), 0 Sacks, 1 INT, 1 Pass Def.
Shaquille Leonard 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 4
|Titans
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Commanders
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
