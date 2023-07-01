Tee Higgins is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Cincinnati Bengals kick off their season in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Tee Higgins Injury Status

Higgins is currently not on the injury report.

Check Out Tee Higgins NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Tee Higgins 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 109 TAR, 74 REC, 1,029 YDS, 7 TD

Tee Higgins Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 146.90 67 17 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 147.55 72 13 2023 ADP - 29 13

Tee Higgins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Steelers 2 2 27 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 10 6 71 1 Week 3 @Jets 7 5 93 0 Week 4 Dolphins 9 7 124 1 Week 6 @Saints 9 6 47 0 Week 7 Falcons 7 5 93 0 Week 8 @Browns 6 3 49 1 Week 9 Panthers 8 7 60 0 Week 11 @Steelers 13 9 148 0 Week 12 @Titans 9 7 114 1 Week 13 Chiefs 5 3 35 1 Week 15 @Buccaneers 8 5 33 1 Week 16 @Patriots 9 8 128 1 Week 18 Ravens 7 1 7 0 Wild Card Ravens 6 4 37 0 Divisional @Bills 4 3 28 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 11 6 83 1

