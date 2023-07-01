The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Tony Brown and the Indianapolis Colts opening the year with a tilt versus the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Tony Brown Injury Status

Brown is currently not listed as injured.

Tony Brown 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 1 Tackle (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Tony Brown 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 12 Steelers 1.0 1.0 1 0 0

