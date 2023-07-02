At +10000, the Indianapolis Colts are No. 28 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover 11 times.

A total of seven Colts games last season hit the over.

Indianapolis averaged 311.6 yards per game offensively last year (27th in NFL), and it gave up 334 yards per game (15th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Colts won only two games at home last season and two away from home.

As favorites last season Indianapolis picked up only one win (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

The Colts won only once in the AFC South (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the AFC overall.

Colts Impact Players

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 861 yards (78.3 per game) and four touchdowns in 11 games last year.

In addition, Taylor had 28 receptions for 143 yards and zero touchdowns.

Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games.

Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games a season ago with the Bills.

Alec Pierce had 41 catches for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

On defense last year, Zaire Franklin helped keep opposing offenses in check with 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +2500 2 September 17 @ Texans - +15000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1800 4 October 1 Rams - +5000 5 October 8 Titans - +12500 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2500 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +3000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +15000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +12500 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +900 15 December 17 Steelers - +6600 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +6600 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +15000

