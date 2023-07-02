Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jake Fraley (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Morejon. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Padres.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Padres Starter: Adrian Morejon
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is batting .278 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks.
- Fraley has picked up a hit in 63.1% of his 65 games this year, with multiple hits in 24.6% of them.
- He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Fraley has had an RBI in 31 games this year (47.7%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (18.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 65 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|30
|.282
|AVG
|.272
|.344
|OBP
|.376
|.496
|SLG
|.467
|13
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|26
|24/10
|K/BB
|15/15
|7
|SB
|6
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Padres have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 91 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Morejon gets the call to start for the Padres, his first of the season.
- The 24-year-old lefty has four appearances in relief this season.
- In four games this season, he has compiled a 6.75 ERA and averages 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .333 against him.
