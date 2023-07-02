Joey Votto -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Diego Padres, with Adrian Morejon on the mound, on July 2 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Adrian Morejon
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Joey Votto At The Plate

  • Votto is batting .152 with three home runs and five walks.
  • In three of 10 games this season (30.0%), Votto has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 10 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In three games this season (30.0%), Votto has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 2
.208 AVG .000
.367 OBP .100
.583 SLG .000
3 XBH 0
3 HR 0
7 RBI 1
9/4 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Morejon takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Padres.
  • The 24-year-old southpaw has four appearances in relief this season.
  • Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .333 against him this season. He has a 6.75 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings over his four appearances.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.