The Cincinnati Reds and Luke Maile, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Adrian Morejon and the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Padres Starter: Adrian Morejon
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile is hitting .238 with seven doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • In 16 of 33 games this season (48.5%) Maile has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (12.1%).
  • He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In six games this season (18.2%), Maile has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in nine games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 14
.176 AVG .333
.236 OBP .389
.255 SLG .697
2 XBH 8
1 HR 2
4 RBI 7
18/3 K/BB 8/3
1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Padres have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Morejon makes his first start of the season for the Padres.
  • The 24-year-old left-hander has four appearances in relief this season.
  • He has a 6.75 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .333 against him over his four appearances this season.
