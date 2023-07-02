The Cincinnati Reds and Luke Maile, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Adrian Morejon and the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Adrian Morejon

Adrian Morejon TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is hitting .238 with seven doubles, three home runs and six walks.

In 16 of 33 games this season (48.5%) Maile has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (12.1%).

He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this season (18.2%), Maile has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 .176 AVG .333 .236 OBP .389 .255 SLG .697 2 XBH 8 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 18/3 K/BB 8/3 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings