Sunday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (44-39) matching up with the San Diego Padres (38-45) at 1:40 PM ET (on July 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-2 win for the Reds, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Andrew Abbott (4-0) for the Reds and Adrian Morejon for the Padres.

Reds vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Reds 4, Padres 3.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored twice and won both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

The Reds have won 12, or 63.2%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.

Cincinnati is 7-4 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Cincinnati is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 414 total runs this season.

The Reds' 5.01 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule