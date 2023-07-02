Matt McLain and the Cincinnati Reds will look to out-hit Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds are 22nd in MLB play with 86 total home runs.

Cincinnati is 12th in baseball with a .413 slugging percentage.

The Reds have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.256).

Cincinnati is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.0 runs per game (414 total).

The Reds are fourth in MLB with a .335 on-base percentage.

The Reds strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 20th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Cincinnati's 5.01 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds have the fifth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.459).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

Abbott is looking to notch his fourth quality start in a row in this game.

Abbott will try to last five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/26/2023 Orioles L 10-3 Away Brandon Williamson Cole Irvin 6/27/2023 Orioles W 3-1 Away Andrew Abbott Tyler Wells 6/28/2023 Orioles W 11-7 Away Luke Weaver Kyle Gibson 6/30/2023 Padres W 7-5 Home Graham Ashcraft Seth Lugo 7/1/2023 Padres L 12-5 Home Brandon Williamson Michael Wacha 7/2/2023 Padres - Home Andrew Abbott Yu Darvish 7/3/2023 Nationals - Away Luke Weaver Jake Irvin 7/4/2023 Nationals - Away Luke Weaver Patrick Corbin 7/5/2023 Nationals - Away Graham Ashcraft Josiah Gray 7/6/2023 Nationals - Away Brandon Williamson MacKenzie Gore 7/7/2023 Brewers - Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes

