On Sunday, July 2 at 1:40 PM ET, Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (44-39) host Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (38-45) in the series rubber match at Great American Ball Park.

The Padres are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Reds (-125). An 11-run over/under has been listed in this matchup.

Reds vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott - CIN (4-0, 1.21 ERA) vs Adrian Morejon - SD (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Reds' matchup against the Padres but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Reds (-125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to take down the Padres with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.00.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Jonathan India hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have won 12, or 63.2%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Reds have a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Cincinnati has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Over the last 10 games, the Reds were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times, and they won both games.

In its last 10 matchups, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Padres have been victorious in nine, or 40.9%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Padres have a win-loss record of 3-10 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Padres are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Diego and its opponents are 7-2-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) Jonathan India 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Joey Votto 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Luke Maile 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 20th 2nd Win NL Central +200 - 2nd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.