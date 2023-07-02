TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
After hitting .293 with three home runs, six walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Adrian Morejon) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Padres.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Padres Starter: Adrian Morejon
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 12 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 21 walks while batting .302.
- Friedl has gotten a hit in 39 of 60 games this season (65.0%), with more than one hit on 20 occasions (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (10.0%), homering in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 19 games this year (31.7%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 38.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.7%.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|.279
|AVG
|.324
|.367
|OBP
|.371
|.500
|SLG
|.444
|12
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|10
|24/13
|K/BB
|20/8
|7
|SB
|7
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Padres rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morejon makes his first start of the season for the Padres.
- The 24-year-old left-hander has four appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- Over his four games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .333 against him. He has a 6.75 ERA and averages 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
