Monday's contest between the Washington Nationals (34-49) and the Cincinnati Reds (45-39) at Nationals Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Nationals coming out on top. Game time is at 6:05 PM ET on July 3.

The Reds will call on Luke Weaver (1-2) against the Nationals and Jake Irvin (1-4).

Reds vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Nationals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored twice and won both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

This season, the Reds have won 13 out of the 20 games, or 65%, in which they've been favored.

Cincinnati has entered 20 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 13-7 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 53.5% chance to win.

Cincinnati has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 418.

The Reds have a 4.99 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule