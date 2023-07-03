How to Watch the Reds vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 3
Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will attempt to take down Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals when the teams meet on Monday at 6:05 PM ET.
Reds vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Time: 6:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds average one home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB action with 88 total home runs.
- Cincinnati is 11th in MLB, slugging .414.
- The Reds' .256 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
- Cincinnati has the No. 7 offense in MLB action, scoring five runs per game (418 total runs).
- The Reds rank fourth in MLB with a .335 on-base percentage.
- The Reds' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 19th in baseball.
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- Cincinnati's 4.99 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds have the fifth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.452).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luke Weaver (1-2 with a 6.96 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Weaver has one quality start under his belt this year.
- Weaver heads into the matchup with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- In one of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/27/2023
|Orioles
|W 3-1
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Tyler Wells
|6/28/2023
|Orioles
|W 11-7
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Kyle Gibson
|6/30/2023
|Padres
|W 7-5
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Seth Lugo
|7/1/2023
|Padres
|L 12-5
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Michael Wacha
|7/2/2023
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Adrian Morejon
|7/3/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Jake Irvin
|7/4/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Patrick Corbin
|7/5/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Josiah Gray
|7/6/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|MacKenzie Gore
|7/7/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Corbin Burnes
|7/8/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Colin Rea
