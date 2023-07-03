The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson and his .471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 6:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Padres.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks while batting .261.

Stephenson has gotten a hit in 51 of 78 games this season (65.4%), with at least two hits on 20 occasions (25.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Stephenson has an RBI in 28 of 78 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them.

He has scored in 33 games this season (42.3%), including five multi-run games (6.4%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .259 AVG .264 .344 OBP .331 .388 SLG .382 8 XBH 12 5 HR 2 18 RBI 17 38/17 K/BB 47/13 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings