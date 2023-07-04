After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals (who will start Patrick Corbin) at 11:05 AM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Votto At The Plate

  • Votto is hitting .154 with four home runs and five walks.
  • This year, Votto has totaled at least one hit in four of 12 games (33.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in three games this season (25.0%), homering in 8.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In four games this season (33.3%), Votto has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (25.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once five times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 3
.192 AVG .077
.364 OBP .143
.538 SLG .308
3 XBH 1
3 HR 1
7 RBI 3
10/4 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 4.75 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.93 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering five hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.93), 64th in WHIP (1.541), and 62nd in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.