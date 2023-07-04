Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 4
Jonathan India -- .135 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on July 4 at 11:05 AM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India is hitting .251 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
- India has recorded a hit in 59 of 85 games this season (69.4%), including 18 multi-hit games (21.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- India has driven home a run in 28 games this year (32.9%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored a run in 48 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.288
|AVG
|.216
|.385
|OBP
|.298
|.462
|SLG
|.353
|17
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|25
|RBI
|20
|31/19
|K/BB
|39/14
|7
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.93 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the lefty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 4.93 ERA ranks 60th, 1.541 WHIP ranks 64th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 62nd.
