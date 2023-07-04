The Cincinnati Reds, including Kevin Newman and his .440 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 11:05 AM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Kevin Newman At The Plate

  • Newman is batting .262 with 13 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
  • In 63.8% of his 58 games this season, Newman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
  • In three games this season, he has hit a home run (5.2%, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • Newman has had at least one RBI in 31.0% of his games this season (18 of 58), with two or more RBI seven times (12.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 21 of 58 games (36.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 26
.248 AVG .279
.289 OBP .354
.371 SLG .384
7 XBH 9
3 HR 0
15 RBI 11
20/6 K/BB 8/10
5 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 4.75 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Corbin (5-9) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.93 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 4.93 ERA ranks 60th, 1.541 WHIP ranks 64th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
