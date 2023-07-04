The Cincinnati Reds, including Kevin Newman and his .440 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 11:05 AM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is batting .262 with 13 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

In 63.8% of his 58 games this season, Newman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (5.2%, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish).

Newman has had at least one RBI in 31.0% of his games this season (18 of 58), with two or more RBI seven times (12.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 of 58 games (36.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 26 .248 AVG .279 .289 OBP .354 .371 SLG .384 7 XBH 9 3 HR 0 15 RBI 11 20/6 K/BB 8/10 5 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings