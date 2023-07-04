Reds vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 4
Tuesday's contest between the Washington Nationals (34-50) and Cincinnati Reds (46-39) going head to head at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 11:05 AM ET on July 4.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Brett Kennedy to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (5-9) will take the ball for the Nationals.
Reds vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 11:05 AM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Nationals 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Nationals Player Props
|Reds vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Reds vs Nationals
|Reds vs Nationals Odds
Reds Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored twice and won both contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.
- This season, the Reds have won 14 out of the 21 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Cincinnati has won nine of its 14 games, or 64.3%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The Reds have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Cincinnati has scored 421 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.95).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 28
|@ Orioles
|W 11-7
|Luke Weaver vs Kyle Gibson
|June 30
|Padres
|W 7-5
|Graham Ashcraft vs Seth Lugo
|July 1
|Padres
|L 12-5
|Brandon Williamson vs Michael Wacha
|July 2
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Andrew Abbott vs Adrian Morejon
|July 3
|@ Nationals
|W 3-2
|Luke Weaver vs Jake Irvin
|July 4
|@ Nationals
|-
|Brett Kennedy vs Patrick Corbin
|July 5
|@ Nationals
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Josiah Gray
|July 6
|@ Nationals
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs MacKenzie Gore
|July 7
|@ Brewers
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Corbin Burnes
|July 8
|@ Brewers
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Colin Rea
|July 9
|@ Brewers
|-
|TBA vs Julio Teheran
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.