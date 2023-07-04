Stone Garrett and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Tuesday at Nationals Park against Brett Kennedy, who will start for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is set for 11:05 AM ET.

The Nationals are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Reds (-120). A 9.5-run total is set for this game.

Reds vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -120 +100 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored twice and won both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Reds and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have put together a 14-7 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Cincinnati has a record of 9-5 (64.3%).

The Reds have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this contest.

Cincinnati has played in 85 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-35-1).

The Reds have collected a 6-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-21 23-18 16-20 30-19 30-28 16-11

