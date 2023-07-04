Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.353 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 11:05 AM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 85 hits and an OBP of .372 to go with a slugging percentage of .498. All three of those stats are best among Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 29th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- In 55 of 82 games this season (67.1%) Steer has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).
- In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (17.1%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 41.5% of his games this season, Steer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 38 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.293
|AVG
|.273
|.395
|OBP
|.350
|.497
|SLG
|.500
|15
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|25
|29/22
|K/BB
|35/17
|7
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.75 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Corbin (5-9) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.93 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.93), 64th in WHIP (1.541), and 62nd in K/9 (6.1).
