TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
After batting .256 with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals (who will start Patrick Corbin) at 11:05 AM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .306 with 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 22 walks.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 41 of 62 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (9.7%), homering in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Friedl has driven in a run in 19 games this season (30.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (37.1%), including multiple runs in seven games.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|.287
|AVG
|.324
|.371
|OBP
|.380
|.509
|SLG
|.441
|13
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|10
|24/13
|K/BB
|20/9
|7
|SB
|7
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.75).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.93 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the lefty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.93), 64th in WHIP (1.541), and 62nd in K/9 (6.1).
