The Indiana Fever (5-11), on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Target Center, will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when visiting the Minnesota Lynx (7-9). This game is at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Lynx matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Fever vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Fever vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lynx Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Lynx (-1.5) 165 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lynx (-1.5) 165.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lynx (-1.5) 165.5 -130 +100 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lynx (-1.5) 165.5 -120 -110 Bet on this game with Tipico

Fever vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Lynx have put together an 8-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Fever have put together a 10-5-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Minnesota has covered the spread once when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
  • Indiana has an ATS record of 9-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.
  • In the Lynx's 16 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
  • The Fever and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 15 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.