Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jake Fraley (.533 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Nationals.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley has 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .274.
- Fraley has reached base via a hit in 42 games this year (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- In 14.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31 games this season (45.6%), Fraley has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (17.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 30.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.8%).
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|31
|.275
|AVG
|.274
|.336
|OBP
|.386
|.483
|SLG
|.463
|13
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|26
|24/10
|K/BB
|15/17
|7
|SB
|8
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.79 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (117 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.30 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 95 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.30), 52nd in WHIP (1.385), and 40th in K/9 (8.1).
