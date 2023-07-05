The Cincinnati Reds and Matt McLain will take the field against the Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET in the third game of a four-game series at Nationals Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds are 18th in baseball with 92 total home runs.

Cincinnati's .416 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in MLB.

The Reds have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.257).

Cincinnati has the No. 7 offense in MLB action, scoring five runs per game (429 total runs).

The Reds rank third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .337.

The Reds' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 20th in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.94).

The Reds have the fifth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.444).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Graham Ashcraft (3-6 with a 6.66 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Ashcraft enters this game with six quality starts under his belt this year.

Ashcraft has pitched five or more innings in a game 11 times this season entering this matchup.

In one of his 15 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Padres W 7-5 Home Graham Ashcraft Seth Lugo 7/1/2023 Padres L 12-5 Home Brandon Williamson Michael Wacha 7/2/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Andrew Abbott Adrian Morejon 7/3/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Away Luke Weaver Jake Irvin 7/4/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Away Brett Kennedy Patrick Corbin 7/5/2023 Nationals - Away Graham Ashcraft Josiah Gray 7/6/2023 Nationals - Away Brandon Williamson MacKenzie Gore 7/7/2023 Brewers - Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/8/2023 Brewers - Away Luke Weaver Colin Rea 7/9/2023 Brewers - Away - Julio Teheran 7/14/2023 Brewers - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.