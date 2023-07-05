On Wednesday, July 5, Spencer Steer's Cincinnati Reds (47-39) visit Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (34-51) at Nationals Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Reds are listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Nationals (+100). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Graham Ashcraft - CIN (3-6, 6.66 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (6-6, 3.30 ERA)

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

The Reds have been favorites in 22 games this season and won 15 (68.2%) of those contests.

The Reds have gone 9-5 (winning 64.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds won all of the three games they played while the moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Nationals have won in 31, or 39.2%, of the 79 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 29-44 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Jonathan India - 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Joey Votto 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+115)

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 2nd Win NL Central +200 - 2nd

