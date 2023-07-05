Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Nationals on July 5, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Spencer Steer, Lane Thomas and others are available when the Cincinnati Reds visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).
Reds vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Graham Ashcraft Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Ashcraft Stats
- The Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (3-6) to the mound for his 16th start this season.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- Ashcraft has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 15 chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
Ashcraft Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 30
|6.2
|3
|1
|1
|7
|2
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 24
|4.0
|10
|6
|6
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 8
|2.2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 3
|4.0
|9
|10
|10
|2
|4
|at Cubs
|May. 28
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|6
|3
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 89 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 40 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashed .292/.381/.505 so far this year.
- Steer hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with two home runs, four walks and five RBI.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jul. 4
|4-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 2
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
Jonathan India Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
India Stats
- Jonathan India has 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 33 walks and 48 RBI (84 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.
- He has a slash line of .255/.344/.426 so far this year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jul. 4
|3-for-6
|3
|2
|3
|9
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 20 walks and 45 RBI (100 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.
- He has a .301/.347/.509 slash line so far this year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 1
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 30
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 80 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 30 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .261/.339/.477 slash line on the season.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 3
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 2
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
