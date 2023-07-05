Tyler Stephenson -- batting .394 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on July 5 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is batting .266 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 60th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.

In 66.3% of his games this year (53 of 80), Stephenson has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (26.3%) he recorded at least two.

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.8%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).

In 36.3% of his games this season, Stephenson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8%.

He has scored in 33 games this year (41.3%), including five multi-run games (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .259 AVG .272 .344 OBP .343 .388 SLG .384 8 XBH 12 5 HR 2 18 RBI 18 38/17 K/BB 49/15 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings