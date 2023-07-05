Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Benson -- with a slugging percentage of .655 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the mound, on July 5 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has two doubles, three triples, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .282.
- Benson has gotten at least one hit in 48.6% of his games this season (18 of 37), with more than one hit six times (16.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In five games this year (13.5%), Benson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 35.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.212
|AVG
|.353
|.305
|OBP
|.450
|.385
|SLG
|.510
|3
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|3
|21/7
|K/BB
|8/9
|4
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.79).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (117 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gray (6-6) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.30 ERA in 95 1/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.30), 52nd in WHIP (1.385), and 40th in K/9 (8.1).
