Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals will take on Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park in the final of a four-game series, on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

The Reds are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Nationals (-120). The over/under is 10 runs for this matchup.

Reds vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Nationals -120 +100 10 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to the total, the Reds and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 contests.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been victorious in 30, or 48.4%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 25-30 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 51 of its 87 games with a total this season.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 6-6-0 against the spread.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-21 25-18 17-20 31-19 31-28 17-11

