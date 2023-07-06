Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (48-39), who are going for a series sweep, will visit the Washington Nationals (34-52) at Nationals Park on Thursday, July 6. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

The favored Nationals have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +100. The total is 10 runs for this contest.

Reds vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore - WSH (4-7, 4.48 ERA) vs Brandon Williamson - CIN (1-2, 5.36 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Nationals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (+100) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.00 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Jonathan India get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Reds vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Nationals have won both games they've played as favorites this season.

The Nationals have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 54.5% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Nationals have not been favored on the moneyline.

In its last 10 outings, Washington and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have won in 30, or 48.4%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 25 times in 55 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Reds vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Kevin Newman 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240) Jonathan India 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 2nd Win NL Central +185 - 2nd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.