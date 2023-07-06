Today's slate at Wimbledon consists of 25 matches, in the round of 64 and round of 128, headlined by Daniil Medvedev (ranked No. 3) playing Adrian Mannarino (No. 35). How to watch, you ask? Go to ESPN for the live stream.

Wimbledon Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Rounds: Round of 64, Round of 128

Round of 64, Round of 128 Date: July 6

Watch on Fubo! Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch Wimbledon Today - July 6

Match Round Match Time Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Arthur Fils Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Lorenzo Musetti vs. Jaume Munar Round of 64 6:00 AM ET Zhizhen Zhang vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Maximilian Marterer vs. Michael Mmoh Round of 64 6:00 AM ET Jan Choinski vs. Hubert Hurkacz Round of 64 6:00 AM ET Aleksandar Vukic vs. Quentin Halys Round of 64 6:00 AM ET Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Stan Wawrinka Round of 64 6:00 AM ET Alexander Bublik vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Round of 64 6:00 AM ET Denis Shapovalov vs. Gregoire Barrere Round of 64 7:15 AM ET Andrey Rublev vs. Aslan Karatsev Round of 64 7:15 AM ET Alexander Zverev vs. Gijs Brouwer Round of 128 8:00 AM ET Tomas Barrios Vera vs. David Goffin Round of 64 8:00 AM ET Francisco Cerundolo vs. Jiri Lehecka Round of 64 8:10 AM ET Milos Raonic vs. Tommy Paul Round of 64 8:30 AM ET Liam Broady vs. Casper Ruud Round of 64 8:30 AM ET Guido Pella vs. Harold Mayot Round of 64 9:05 AM ET Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Oscar Otte Round of 64 9:15 AM ET Corentin Moutet vs. Roman Safiullin Round of 64 9:15 AM ET Frances Tiafoe vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker Round of 64 9:20 AM ET Marcos Giron vs. Marton Fucsovics Round of 64 9:25 AM ET Mikael Ymer vs. Taylor Fritz Round of 64 9:55 AM ET Ilya Ivashka vs. Grigor Dimitrov Round of 64 9:55 AM ET Daniil Medvedev vs. Adrian Mannarino Round of 64 10:30 AM ET Andy Murray vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Round of 64 11:45 AM ET Ben Shelton vs. Laslo Djere Round of 64 12:00 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Medvedev vs. Mannarino

Medvedev is 42-8 on the year, with five tournament titles.

Mannarino, who holds an 18-14 record in 14 tournaments so far this year, has yet to clinch a tournament title.

Medvedev has played 50 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 22.2 games per match.

In his four matches on grass this year, Medvedev has played an average of 25.8 games.

Medvedev has won 83.1% of his service games this year, and 34.7% of his return games.

Mannarino is averaging 24.8 games per match through his 32 matches played this year across all court surfaces, with a 49.7% game winning percentage.

Mannarino averages 25.4 games per match and 10.2 games per set through 10 matches on grass this year.

Mannarino is 297-for-385 in service games (to compile a winning percentage of 77.1%) and 91-for-390 in return games (23.3%) on all surfaces.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Dominic Stephan Stricker Alexei Popyrin 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 Round of 128 Milos Raonic Dennis Novak 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 6-1 Round of 128 Jiri Lehecka Sebastian Ofner 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 Round of 128 Francisco Cerundolo Nuno Borges 5-7, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 Round of 128 Gregoire Barrere Lloyd Harris 7-5, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3 Round of 128 Grigor Dimitrov Sho Shimabukuro 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 Round of 128 Frances Tiafoe Yibing Wu 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 Round of 128 Daniil Medvedev Arthur Fery 7-5, 6-4, 6-3 Round of 128 Tommy Paul Shintaro Mochizuki 7-5, 6-3, 6-1 Round of 128 Novak Djokovic Jordan Thompson 6-3, 7-6, 7-5 Round of 64 Jiri Vesely Sebastian Korda 7-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 Round of 128 Christopher Eubanks Thiago Monteiro 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-3 Round of 128 Ilya Ivashka Federico Coria 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 Round of 128 Adrian Mannarino Alexander Shevchenko 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 Round of 128 Jannik Sinner Diego Schwartzman 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 Round of 64 Laslo Djere Maxime Cressy 6-7, 7-6, 7-6, 7-6 Round of 128

