2023 John Deere Classic Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
Jonas Blixt currently leads the way (-9, +50000 to win) after one round of play at the 2023 John Deere Classic .
John Deere Classic Second Round Information
- Start Time: 7:45 AM ET
- Venue: TPC Deere Run
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Par/Distance: Par 71/7,289 yards
John Deere Classic Best Odds to Win
Russell Henley
- Tee Time: 1:54 PM ET
- Current Rank: 41st (-2)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Henley Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-2
|4
|2
|41st
Denny McCarthy
- Tee Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Current Rank: 23rd (-3)
- Odds to Win: +1400
McCarthy Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-3
|4
|1
|23rd
Cameron Young
- Tee Time: 8:40 AM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-6)
- Odds to Win: +1800
Young Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-6
|7
|1
|3rd
Ludvig Aberg
- Tee Time: 8:40 AM ET
- Current Rank: 23rd (-3)
- Odds to Win: +2500
Aberg Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-3
|6
|3
|23rd
Emiliano Grillo
- Tee Time: 8:29 AM ET
- Current Rank: 41st (-2)
- Odds to Win: +2800
Grillo Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-2
|2
|0
|41st
John Deere Classic Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Adam Hadwin
|64th (-1)
|+2800
|Taylor Moore
|64th (-1)
|+2800
|Adam Schenk
|3rd (-6)
|+2800
|Eric Cole
|41st (-2)
|+3300
|Chris Kirk
|23rd (-3)
|+3300
|Alex Smalley
|9th (-5)
|+3300
|Keith Mitchell
|23rd (-3)
|+3300
|Stephan Jaeger
|23rd (-3)
|+3500
|Seamus Power
|9th (-5)
|+4000
|Nick Taylor
|115th (+1)
|+4000
