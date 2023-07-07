TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds take the field against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 95 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Cincinnati is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

The Reds rank 10th in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored 443 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Reds have an OBP of .339 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Reds rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.88) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.440 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Andrew Abbott (4-0) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 7 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth quality start in a row.

Abbott has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in six chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Andrew Abbott Adrian Morejon 7/3/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Away Luke Weaver Jake Irvin 7/4/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Away Brett Kennedy Patrick Corbin 7/5/2023 Nationals W 9-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Josiah Gray 7/6/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Away Brandon Williamson MacKenzie Gore 7/7/2023 Brewers - Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/8/2023 Brewers - Away Luke Weaver Colin Rea 7/9/2023 Brewers - Away Ben Lively Julio Teheran 7/14/2023 Brewers - Home - - 7/15/2023 Brewers - Home - - 7/16/2023 Brewers - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.