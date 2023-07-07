Christian Yelich and Spencer Steer are among the players with prop bets available when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds play at American Family Field on Friday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Steer Stats

Steer has 90 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 41 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .287/.376/.494 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 4 4-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Nationals Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jul. 2 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 35 walks and 48 RBI (85 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.

He has a .252/.343/.418 slash line on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 4 3-for-6 3 2 3 9 0 at Nationals Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Burnes Stats

The Brewers will hand the ball to Corbin Burnes (6-5) for his 18th start of the season.

He has 10 quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 16th start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

The 28-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.00), 19th in WHIP (1.135), and 33rd in K/9 (8.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jul. 1 7.0 1 2 2 7 2 at Guardians Jun. 25 5.2 8 4 4 3 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 19 5.0 8 7 7 3 2 at Twins Jun. 13 6.0 7 3 3 8 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 7 8.0 2 0 0 9 0

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 89 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He's slashing .283/.378/.455 so far this year.

Yelich has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .375 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight walks and 11 RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 1 3 4 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 5 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 3 3-for-4 3 0 1 5 1 at Pirates Jul. 1 1-for-3 3 1 3 4 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI (63 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .255/.342/.425 on the year.

Contreras brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 5 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 3 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 at Pirates Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Pirates Jun. 30 0-for-4 2 0 1 0 0

