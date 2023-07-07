Cole Irvin will take the mound for the Baltimore Orioles looking to shut down Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 114 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 17th in baseball, slugging .402.

The Twins have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.233).

Minnesota is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (375 total).

The Twins are 23rd in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Twins strike out 10.1 times per game, the worst mark in MLB.

Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has a 3.53 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins average MLB's best WHIP (1.155).

Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance

The Orioles' 101 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.

Baltimore ranks 10th in the majors with a .420 team slugging percentage.

The Orioles rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Baltimore has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 418.

The Orioles have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Orioles rank seventh in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

Baltimore has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.

Baltimore pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.24 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Orioles pitchers have a 1.320 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Ober is looking for his fifth straight quality start.

Ober is seeking his 14th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher

The Orioles will send Irvin (1-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.

None of Irvin's seven starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In seven starts, Irvin has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 3.5 frames per outing.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Orioles W 1-0 Away Bailey Ober Kyle Bradish 7/2/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Sonny Gray Cole Irvin 7/3/2023 Royals W 8-4 Home Joe Ryan Austin Cox 7/4/2023 Royals W 9-3 Home Kenta Maeda Zack Greinke 7/5/2023 Royals W 5-0 Home Pablo Lopez Alec Marsh 7/7/2023 Orioles - Home Bailey Ober Cole Irvin 7/8/2023 Orioles - Home Sonny Gray Tyler Wells 7/9/2023 Orioles - Home Joe Ryan Kyle Gibson 7/14/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/15/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/16/2023 Athletics - Away - -

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Twins W 2-1 Home Cole Irvin Sonny Gray 7/3/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Away Tyler Wells Domingo Germán 7/4/2023 Yankees L 8-4 Away Kyle Gibson Clarke Schmidt 7/5/2023 Yankees W 6-3 Away Dean Kremer Randy Vasquez 7/6/2023 Yankees W 14-1 Away Kyle Bradish Luis Severino 7/7/2023 Twins - Away Cole Irvin Bailey Ober 7/8/2023 Twins - Away Tyler Wells Sonny Gray 7/9/2023 Twins - Away Kyle Gibson Joe Ryan 7/14/2023 Marlins - Home - - 7/15/2023 Marlins - Home - - 7/16/2023 Marlins - Home - -

