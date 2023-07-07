The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.462 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .264 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 34 walks.

He ranks 62nd in batting average, 42nd in on base percentage, and 119th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.

Stephenson has had a hit in 54 of 82 games this year (65.9%), including multiple hits 21 times (25.6%).

He has hit a home run in 8.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 30 games this season (36.6%), Stephenson has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.5%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 42.7% of his games this year (35 of 82), with two or more runs six times (7.3%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 42 .259 AVG .268 .344 OBP .348 .388 SLG .382 8 XBH 13 5 HR 2 18 RBI 19 38/17 K/BB 52/17 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings