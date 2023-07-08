Saturday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (48-41) and Cincinnati Reds (49-40) going head to head at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on July 8.

The Brewers will give the nod to Colin Rea (5-4, 4.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Luke Weaver (2-2, 6.72 ERA).

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Cincinnati and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have been victorious in 31, or 48.4%, of the 64 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 25-25 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cincinnati is the fifth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging five runs per game (446 total).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.91 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Reds Schedule