The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (batting .297 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, eight walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 90 hits and an OBP of .375 to go with a slugging percentage of .489. All three of those stats are best among Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

In 66.3% of his games this year (57 of 86), Steer has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (27.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (14 of 86), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Steer has picked up an RBI in 40.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40 games this year (46.5%), including five multi-run games (5.8%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 45 .293 AVG .276 .395 OBP .357 .497 SLG .482 15 XBH 20 7 HR 7 25 RBI 26 29/22 K/BB 38/20 7 SB 2

