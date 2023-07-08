The 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run will have Taylor Moore in the field in Silvis, Illinois from July 6- 9, up against the par-71, 7,289-yard course, with a purse of $7,400,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on Moore at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Taylor Moore Insights

Moore has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Moore has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Moore has finished in the top five in one of his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Moore has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score once.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 25 -6 279 1 21 3 4 $4.5M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

TPC Deere Run will play at 7,289 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,026.

TPC Deere Run has seen an average tournament score of -10 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

TPC Deere Run is 7,289 yards, 25 yards shorter than the average course Moore has played in the past year (7,314).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Moore's Last Time Out

Moore was in the 87th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.80 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was good enough to place him in the 94th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

Moore shot better than 74% of the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Moore fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Moore did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Moore's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the tournament average of 5.9.

At that most recent competition, Moore's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

Moore ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with 11 on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Moore underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Moore Odds to Win: +2800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.