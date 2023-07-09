How to Watch the Fever vs. Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Indiana Fever (5-13) aim to halt a six-game losing streak when hosting the Dallas Wings (9-9) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs on ESPN3, BSSW, and BSIN.
Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Wings or Fever with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!
Fever vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Bally Sports
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed Fever gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Key Stats for Fever vs. Wings
- Indiana scores an average of 82.2 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 83.1 Dallas gives up.
- The Fever have compiled a 4-8 straight-up record in games they shoot above 43.2% from the field.
- Indiana shoots 32.8% from three-point distance this season. That's just 0.5 percentage points lower than Dallas has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (33.3%).
- The Fever are 3-5 in games when the team hits more than 33.3% of their three-point shots.
- Dallas averages 39.4 rebounds a contest, 4.0 more rebounds per game than Indiana's average.
Fever Recent Performance
- In their previous 10 games, the Fever are putting up 84.2 points per contest, 2.0 more than their season average (82.2).
- Indiana has performed worse defensively in its previous 10 games, surrendering 87.3 points per contest, 1.4 more points than its season average of 85.9.
- The Fever are making 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game over their last 10 games (5.9) compared to their season average (6.4), but they are posting a higher three-point percentage over their last 10 contests (33.1%) compared to their season mark (32.8%).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.